Loan moratorium is not a loan waiver: MFIs struggle to convince some borrowers

Misinformation about the actual terms of the loan moratorium scheme among a section of microfinance borrowers, especially women borrowers in far-flung areas of the country, is causing hardships to microfinance institutions.

MFIs are struggling to convince their borrowers that this is not a loan waiver or interest-free scheme. Misinformation spread by local media and some politicians are adding to their problems, industry officials said.

MFIs are institutions which lend small loans to low-income borrowers at a rate of interest of 20-23 percent and source money mainly from commercial banks. These institutions are one of the most affected in the COVID-19 hit economy due to the nature of their borrowers.

Some borrowers believe that interest amount will be waived if they avail the loan moratorium scheme. Some other borrowers even equate this scheme to a loan waiver. This confusion among borrowers has prompted micro lenders to seek the help of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase awareness about the impending extra interest burden to those availing the moratorium scheme and warn that availing the moratorium scheme, if it is not absolutely necessary, is a bad idea.

The RBI had extended the loan moratorium scheme on May 22 for another three months till August-end, taking into account the extended lockdown. Initially, the lockdown was announced in March for three months. The idea was to help stressed borrowers, who have suffered income loss, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. However, in many cases, even borrowers who aren’t facing financial difficulty opted for this scheme.

According to the terms laid out by RBI, lenders are supposed to defer EMIs of all term loans during the moratorium period, but banks can continue to charge interest on the outstanding loan amount. This will mean more EMIs, adding to the repayment burden of the borrower. However, many borrowers do not understand the flipside of the scheme. The issue is more severe among low-income groups who are the clients of MFIs.

“Not all women microfinance borrowers understand this (impending interest burden). And there are enough local elements to instigate then,” said Harsh Srivastava, CEO of Microfinance Institutions Network (Mfin), an industry body.

NBFC-MFIs have started receiving liquidity assistance from banks, Srivastava said. “Immediate liquidity is not a problem anymore. Bigger issue is to convince borrowers that they are still liable to pay interest during the moratorium,” Srivastava said, adding that it would help if RBI takes further steps to increase awareness among borrowers.

A similar view was expressed by P Satish, Executive Director of Sa-Dhan, another microfinance industry body. “There is an information gap that exists in the industry about the exact nature of the moratorium scheme. We have requested the RBI to help borrowers understand the nuances of the scheme in its communications,” Satish said.

Kishore Kumar Puli, Managing Director of Pradakshana Fintech, said the problem was severe in the first round of moratorium. “In the second round, a large number of people understand that the moratorium scheme comes with riders.”

Only a quarter of the microfinance borrowers have availed the second round of moratorium compared with a much higher percentage in the first round, industry officials said. MFIs, in general, have seen their collections improving in recent weeks. According to Satish of Sa-Dhan, approximately 60-65 percent of the borrowers have started repayments in June.

The issue of charging interest during the loan moratorium is debated even in the Supreme Court. The latter had sought comments from the government and RBI on the issue.