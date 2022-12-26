 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loan fraud case: Mumbai court sends Venugopal Dhoot to CBI custody till Dec 28, extends Chanda and Deepak Kochhar's remand until then

Dec 26, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST

The probe agency told the court it wanted to confront Dhoot with the Kochhars.

A special court on Monday sent Videocon group's founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 and extended the remand of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar till the same date in the loan fraud case.

The court noted the investigation is in the initial stage in respect of a very serious offence and in such cases, sufficient time is required to be given to the investigating agency to interrogate the accused.

It said the arrest of the new accused in this case indicates progress in the investigation.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session and had been remanded to the custody of CBI till December 26. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.

Later in the day, the probe agency produced all three accused before special CBI Judge AS Sayyad.