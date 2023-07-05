Lloyds Banking Group names Sirisha Voruganti as CEO of Lloyds Technology Centre in India

Lloyds Banking Group, a leading UK-based financial services group, has named Sirisha Voruganti as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of its new Lloyds Technology Centre in Hyderabad.

Voruganti will assume her role as CEO and Managing Director of Lloyds Technology Centre later this month, overseeing its establishment and longer-term growth strategy, according to a statement.

She has joined from JCPenney, where she has served as the Managing Director and member of the Board for JCPenney in India. According to the statement, Voruganti brings extensive experience in IT architecture, data engineering, and fintech innovation and has held several senior technology positions in multiple global firms.

She was the first woman Managing Director for JP Morgan Chase in Technology in India and has served as an Executive Vice President of Architecture, Data and Shared Services for Mastercard.

Lloyds Technology Centre is part of the Group's 3 billion strategic investment over the next three years to transform its digital offering.

"I am thrilled to be leading Lloyds Technology Centre during this pivotal phase of Lloyds Banking Group's digital transformation. The new technology centre will allow us to tap into the extraordinary technology talent and expertise in India," she said.

Ron van Kemenade, Group Chief Operating Officer at Lloyds Banking Group said Voruganti's appointment "marks a significant stride forward in our plans to establish our new technology centre."