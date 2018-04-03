App
Apr 03, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lloyd to open 30 retail showrooms in Uttar Pradesh by 2020

The company, owned by Havells India Ltd, inaugurated its first retail outlet in Kanpur city, it said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Consumer durable brand Lloyd today said it is planning to open 30 retail showrooms in Uttar Pradesh by 2020 and is looking to double its business in the state in the next 3-4 years.

"Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a steady improvement in power supply availability with renewed focus of the government to push power sector and allied infrastructure projects," Lloyd CEO Shashi Arora said.

The company has more than 50 Lloyd exclusive retail  showrooms across India.

The retail showrooms will offer wide ranges of energy  efficient, ultra-modern and durable air conditioners, televisions and washing machines under one roof, Lloyd said.

