LivePerson's AI platform for Financial Services wins ‘2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award’

LivePerson enables financial service institutions to communicate with consumers through a conversational interface.
Based on its recent analysis of the global market for conversational artificial intelligence (AI) in financial services, Frost & Sullivan recognizes LivePerson with the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award.
LivePerson enables financial service institutions to communicate with consumers through a conversational interface that works on popular messaging apps such as SMS, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Line, as well as a brand's website and mobile app. The solution eliminates the need to make calls to contact centers or try and answer questions or make purchases through e-commerce sites and self-service portals.
"With presence across multiple channels and at a scale that goes beyond virtual assistants or frequently asked question (FAQ) bots, LivePerson offers a differentiated visual context and experience for users," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst, ICT.