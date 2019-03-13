LivePerson's AI platform for Financial Services wins ‘2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award’

Based on its recent analysis of the global market for conversational artificial intelligence (AI) in financial services, Frost & Sullivan recognizes LivePerson with the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award.

LivePerson enables financial service institutions to communicate with consumers through a conversational interface that works on popular messaging apps such as SMS, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Line, as well as a brand's website and mobile app. The solution eliminates the need to make calls to contact centers or try and answer questions or make purchases through e-commerce sites and self-service portals.

"With presence across multiple channels and at a scale that goes beyond virtual assistants or frequently asked question (FAQ) bots, LivePerson offers a differentiated visual context and experience for users," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst, ICT.

"It is AI algorithms and capacity management tools can greatly reduce consumer inconvenience caused by call transfer among multiple agents, while its open platform can connect back-end systems. Besides, its automation tools such as Conversation Builder can be easily used by even non-technical staff to build and manage automation," she added.