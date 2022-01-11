LIVE | Top Tech Leaders at Microsoft FutureReady: Access to education and health should be national priority for inclusive growth, says N Chandrasekaran

Chairman Tata Group N Chandrasekaran (PC-PTI)

Microsoft #FutureReady is a leadership forum curated by a stellar line-up of world thinkers and innovators. Over a period of two days, it covers 10 technology trends, over 30 topics, and conversations with 55 world thinkers and innovators.

Here's from the Tech industry moguls at the event:

India's growth going to be more fundamental going forward because global growth is going to be good. Given that I feel India has a role to play. There are many things going for India. There are many policy reforms such as GST, bankruptcy code, reduction in the corporate tax rate, and there are many things that are happening today, which will be tailwinds. In my assessment, this decade will belong to India.



What an enriching discussion! I had a great conversation, with @NCHANDRASEKARAN, Chairman, Tata Sons at @Microsoft #FutureReady as we discussed the 'Bridgital reality,' outlining India’s strength and ability to pave a unique and inclusive growth path. https://t.co/fu5jRPvc0K pic.twitter.com/TOcTWBibtk

— Anant Maheshwari (@_MAnant) January 11, 2022

For inclusive growth, national priority should be access to education and health using digital infrastructure and driving the momentum for the sustainable future. India has the volume and mindset to build the platform at scale for cheaper cost. Running marathons taught me perseverance, and that you cannot be distracted by someone’s else.

For years, we have been talking about creating digital representation and now we have the opportunity to do so and bring the humanity with us, through metaverse.

Metaverse enables us to embed computing in real world and real world into computing, bringing real presence to any digital piece. Human presence is the ultimate connection. You and I can have a meeting where we are all present together without actually being physically present. That's the next thing and we are approaching this thoughtfully.

Everybody has to be tech literate because in all aspects of our life we are dealing with technology

Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and senior MD at Accenture & Chairperson at NASSCOM; Ronnie Srewvala, Chairperson & co-founder UpGrad



'The combination of tech skills and soft skills is critical to shape one's professional edge', concur @rekha_m_menon and @RonnieScrewvala while in conversation with @vikramchandra, at #FutureReady — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 11, 2022



The next wave of computing performance is going to come from software optimization, semiconductor design, electronic systems design and innovation.

The one big shift each one of us have seen is that the future of work is hybrid. We are no longer bound to traditional notions of space and time for how, when, and where we work. Cloud readiness, digital business processes, and a Zero Trust security architecture will be key enablers in adapting to the new hybrid reality.

Skilling is critical in bridging India’s digital divide, placing India on the path to inclusive economic growth and preparing it for the future.

Your policy regime should be pro-innovation, light touch, progressive. You should benchmark yourself against the world's best, even better than the world's best

Speaking on the use of data, analytics, and AI to make healthcare more accessible and affordable Dr Shetty said if a solution is not affordable, it is not a solution.

Technology gives rich people, what they always had in a better format, but technology will give poor people what they can never dream of having, and this is the beauty of technology, what it will do to democratise healthcare.

More about FutureReady

Future Ready Talent is tech giant Microsoft's virtual internship program. As per the company website, it is aimed at empowering India’s youth with technology skills for employability.

The internship program is for students in their second year of college and upwards. The initiative aims to impact over 1.5 lakh higher education students who will join the workforce between 2022-2024.

The program is open to students who will graduate in 2022, 2023, and graduated in 2021. Students from all specializations are open to participate.

The platform provides an opportunity to learn the in-demand azure cloud and security skills aligned to industry needs. It aims at preparing learners work towards solving business challenges and creating innovative solutions using the power of Microsoft Azure & GitHub tools.

Future Ready Talent is a virtual internship platform for students with an opportunity to learn the in-demand technology skills and work towards solving real world problem using the power of Microsoft Azure & GitHub tools. The students can earn internship credits on completion of the program with an entry to exclusive career fairs. The program is open to all students who will be joining the workforce in next 2 years along with students who graduated in 2021.