July 22, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

- Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said that the ‘cypher gate’ can lead to former Prime Minister Imran Khan being charged with treason and subsequently disqualified from holding a public office, Geo News reported. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the Cypher gate can lead to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's treason trial and disqualification.

-According to officials, the FIA has issued summons to former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Finance Minister Asad Umar, calling the two senior PTI leaders to the FIA headquarters on July 24.

- The investigative body has also summoned the PTI chief for the same inquiry on July 25 at 12 noon.

- In the notices, the political leaders have been asked to bring any information or documents relating to the cypher telegram, and any evidence pertaining to their claims regarding the matter.