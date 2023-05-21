Latest LIVE News: PM Modi pays floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

May 21, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping, on May 21 paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the second World War.

Besides the Indian prime minister, other leaders attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima also paid their respect at the park.

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Summit.