Latest LIVE News: PM Modi pays floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Russia's defense ministry says Wagner private army backed by Russian troops seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, reports AP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping, on May 21 paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the second World War.
Besides the Indian prime minister, other leaders attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima also paid their respect at the park.
Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Summit.
The United States, Australia, India, and Japan, a group known as Quad, on Saturday pledged to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and "oppose unilateral actions seeking change in status quo by force", they said in a statement.
They also expressed a "serious concern at the militarisation of disputed features, efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities", the statement added.
