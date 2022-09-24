 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: MEA Dr S Jaishankar to address UNGA in New York

Moneycontrol News
Sep 24, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 24. The EAM is on a 11-day visit to the United States of America from September 18 to 28. The 77th UNGA’s theme is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.” Catch all live updates here

September 24, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Watch LIVE: 77th Session of UNGA General Debate

September 24, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20, UN reforms: Jaishankar after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

September 24, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

'Great to see my good friend FM Ayman Hsafadi of Jordan,' tweets MEA

September 24, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Jaishankar meet on the sidelines UNGA

September 24, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST

Jaishankar meets his Saudi counterpart on sidelines of UNGA

September 24, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

MEA Jaishankar to address UNGA