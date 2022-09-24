Live News Updates: MEA Dr S Jaishankar to address UNGA in New York

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 24. The EAM is on a 11-day visit to the United States of America from September 18 to 28. The 77th UNGA’s theme is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.” Catch all live updates here