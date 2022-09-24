Live News Updates: MEA Dr S Jaishankar to address UNGA in New York

Watch LIVE: 77th Session of UNGA General Debate
Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20, UN reforms: Jaishankar after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA 77.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2022
Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms. pic.twitter.com/Iv4wIJDsNN
'Great to see my good friend FM Ayman Hsafadi of Jordan,' tweets MEA
Great to see my good friend FM@AymanHsafadi of Jordan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2022
His perspectives on West Asia and the global economy were extremely useful. #UNGA pic.twitter.com/AilMnzzFvg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Jaishankar meet on the sidelines UNGA
Prior to address, Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Jaishankar meets his Saudi counterpart on sidelines of UNGA
Earlier today, Jaishankar met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). "Warmest greetings to FM @FaisalbinFarhan and the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Confident that the Strategic Partnership Council will guide our ties to higher levels," Jaishankar tweeted.
MEA Jaishankar to address UNGA
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today.
The EAM is on a 11-day visit to the United States of America from September 18 to 28.
Dr S Jaishankar is leading India’s delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The 77th UNGA’s theme is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”