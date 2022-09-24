English
    September 24, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST

    Live News Updates: MEA Dr S Jaishankar to address UNGA in New York

    External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today.

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 24. The EAM is on a 11-day visit to the United States of America from September 18 to 28. The 77th UNGA’s theme is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.” Catch all live updates here
    • September 24, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

      Watch LIVE: 77th Session of UNGA General Debate

    • September 24, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

      Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20, UN reforms: Jaishankar after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ##Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20, UN reforms: Jaishankar after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    • September 24, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

      'Great to see my good friend FM Ayman Hsafadi of Jordan,' tweets MEA

    • September 24, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST


      Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Jaishankar meet on the sidelines UNGA

      Prior to address, Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    • September 24, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST

      Jaishankar meets his Saudi counterpart on sidelines of UNGA

      Earlier today, Jaishankar met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). "Warmest greetings to FM @FaisalbinFarhan and the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Confident that the Strategic Partnership Council will guide our ties to higher levels," Jaishankar tweeted.

    • September 24, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

      MEA Jaishankar to address UNGA

      External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today. 

      The EAM is on a 11-day visit to the United States of America from September 18 to 28. 

      Dr S Jaishankar is leading India’s delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). 

      The 77th UNGA’s theme is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.” 

