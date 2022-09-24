Live News Updates: MEA Dr S Jaishankar to address UNGA in New York

September 24, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

MEA Jaishankar to address UNGA

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today.

The EAM is on a 11-day visit to the United States of America from September 18 to 28.

Dr S Jaishankar is leading India’s delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The 77th UNGA’s theme is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”