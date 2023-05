May 16, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Nearly three months after the triple murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards, police have issued lookout notices against all those accused in the case who have not been caught yet.The list includes slain mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen,henchmen Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan.