June 05, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Many districts of Jharkhand are experiencing heatwave conditions with the mercury hovering between 39 and 45 degrees Celsius across the state, weather department officials said on Monday.

The weather department issued a heatwave alert for the northeast and southeast parts of Jharkhand from Monday, the official said. The weather will be mainly dry for the next four days in the state.