Live News: Due to operational reasons, Go First flights till June 22 cancelled

Supreme Court issues notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on the plea of Suneetha - daughter of Vivekanand Reddy - challenging the Telangana High Court order granting anticipatory bail to him.
Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 22nd June 2023 are cancelled.
VIDEO | Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang inspects tri-service guard of honour in presence of his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Y1HPND7fum— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2023
- Supreme Court agrees to list tomorrow, 20th June a plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in the panchayat election in West Bengal.
- "Patna, Bihar became the land of 'sampoorn kranti' five decades back but today it is becoming the land 'sampoorn bhranti'. The bridge of Opposition unity is taking a 'jal samadhi' even before it could be built. HAM and Jitan Ram Manjhi have already left. Congress leaders are attacking Nitish Kumar. What kind of an alliance will it be when they have no unanimity of 'chaal, charitra, neta, neeti, neeyat'...They have neither mission nor vision...," says BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla
- "The country needs a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It has always been the expectation of the people across the country that it should be implemented. It was said during the 2022 Assembly elections that after the formation of the government, a committee will be formed for the UCC. The party got the mandate. After the formation of the government, the first decision was taken to form a committee for UCC. Today UCC is being discussed all over the country, though some people are also against it. UCC is for the benefit of all."
- Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang to hold a bilateral meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shortly.
-U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic rivals do not spiral into conflict.
- The two top diplomats shook hands inside a red-carpeted hall at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, before moving into a meeting room with their delegations. They did not make any remarks beyond exchanging pleasantries.
-All eyes will be on whether Blinken will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day, an engagement sources familiar with the matter said was expected but yet to be confirmed by the State Department.
- At least two persons were killed and 22 injured when a lorry hit a bus at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday, police said.
- The accident happened when the bus was picking up passengers at a stop in Basudevpur and was hit by a Farakka-bound lorry from behind, a senior police officer said.