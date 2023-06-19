English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 19, 2023 / 12:16 pm

    Live News: Due to operational reasons, Go First flights till June 22 cancelled

    "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume your bookings shortly," said the company in a Tweet.

    Stay tuned for all business and political news updates.

    • Live News: Due to operational reasons, Go First flights till June 22 cancelled
      Go First
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

      YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: 

      Supreme Court issues notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on the plea of Suneetha - daughter of Vivekanand Reddy - challenging the Telangana High Court order granting anticipatory bail to him.

    • June 19, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

      Go First: 

      Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 22nd June 2023 are cancelled.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 19, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

      Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang inspects tri-service guard of honour in presence of his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

    • June 19, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

      Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang inspects tri-service guard of honour in presence of his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

    • June 19, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

      SC To Hear Tomorrow Plea Against HC Order On Central Forces' Deployment In Bengal Panchayat Polls

      - Supreme Court agrees to list tomorrow, 20th June a plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in the panchayat election in West Bengal.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 19, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

      'Brige Of Unity Taking Jal Samadhi': BJP Ahead Of Oppn Meet In Bihar

      - "Patna, Bihar became the land of 'sampoorn kranti' five decades back but today it is becoming the land 'sampoorn bhranti'. The bridge of Opposition unity is taking a 'jal samadhi' even before it could be built. HAM and Jitan Ram Manjhi have already left. Congress leaders are attacking Nitish Kumar. What kind of an alliance will it be when they have no unanimity of 'chaal, charitra, neta, neeti, neeyat'...They have neither mission nor vision...," says BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

    • June 19, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

      Country Nees Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand CM Dhami 

      - "The country needs a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It has always been the expectation of the people across the country that it should be implemented. It was said during the 2022 Assembly elections that after the formation of the government, a committee will be formed for the UCC. The party got the mandate. After the formation of the government, the first decision was taken to form a committee for UCC. Today UCC is being discussed all over the country, though some people are also against it. UCC is for the benefit of all."

    • June 19, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

      Rajnath Singh To Hold Bilateral Meet With Vietnamese Counterpart Today

      - Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang to hold a bilateral meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shortly.

    • June 19, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

      Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China, may meet Xi Jinping

      -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic rivals do not spiral into conflict.

      - The two top diplomats shook hands inside a red-carpeted hall at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, before moving into a meeting room with their delegations. They did not make any remarks beyond exchanging pleasantries.

      -All eyes will be on whether Blinken will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day, an engagement sources familiar with the matter said was expected but yet to be confirmed by the State Department.

    • June 19, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore for Indian football team for winning Intercontinental Cup

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 19, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      2 killed, 22 injured after lorry hits bus in West Bengal

      - At least two persons were killed and 22 injured when a lorry hit a bus at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday, police said.

      - The accident happened when the bus was picking up passengers at a stop in Basudevpur and was hit by a Farakka-bound lorry from behind, a senior police officer said.

    • June 19, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to complete Ganga Expressway project by December 2024 so that devotees coming for 2025 Kumbh in Prayagraj can use it

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market