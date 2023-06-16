English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 16, 2023 / 07:27 am

    Live News Updates: Go First extends flight cancellations till June 19 due to operational reasons

    Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 16. "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 19th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said in a tweet.

    Stay tuned for all business and political news updates.

    • Live News Updates: Go First extends flight cancellations till June 19 due to operational reasons
      Crisis-hit airline Go First on Thursday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 19 due to operational reasons. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 16.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 16, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Modi's US Visit: 

      PM Narendra Modi's state visit an opportunity to work on India-US trade relations: US lawmaker Ami Bera

    • June 16, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

      Modi's US Visit:

      "US-India ties one of most defining, consequential partnerships of 21st century": Congressman Mike Lawler ahead of PM Modi's visit

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 16, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

      Foxconn likely to set up EV factory in India this year

      -Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, is exploring options to enter the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing space in India that will cater to the electric two-wheeler market in Southeast Asia.

      - The Taiwanese contract manufacturer has been in discussion with some state governments to further its plans.

      - Citing unnamed sources, ET reported that an Indian delegation is likely set to visit Taiwan soon and would meet with Foxconn executives to discuss the company’s EV plans.

    • June 16, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST

      Modi's US Visit: 

      We welcome PM Narendra Modi to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We are looking forward to strengthening the relations between the two countries: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown speaks on the upcoming state visit of PM Narendra Modi to the US

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market