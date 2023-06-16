Live News Updates: Go First extends flight cancellations till June 19 due to operational reasons

June 16, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

-Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, is exploring options to enter the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing space in India that will cater to the electric two-wheeler market in Southeast Asia.

- The Taiwanese contract manufacturer has been in discussion with some state governments to further its plans.

- Citing unnamed sources, ET reported that an Indian delegation is likely set to visit Taiwan soon and would meet with Foxconn executives to discuss the company’s EV plans.