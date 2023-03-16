Live News Today: Headline inflation has peaked in most economies and is now coming down, says CEA Nageswaran

March 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Headline inflation has peaked in most economies and is now coming down, says CEA Nageswaran

- Speaking at the Crisil seminar on 'Rider in the storm: Tracing India's growth in a volatile world', chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said headline inflation has peaked in most economies and is now coming down but there's uncertainty on how quickly inflation will come back down.

- India's headline inflation continues to eb sticky in 6% range. Impact on export growth may be felt for India

- Allowing some margins of safety in fiscal planning is necessary, he said

- Above normal temperatures in March have not materialised

- Wheat crop may be good despite El Nino if current range of temperatures continue

- Private consumption has been rising, have reached pre-pandemic level in most sectors. As private capex picks up, rebound In construction activity likely

- Crop will contribute to farm income rise if unaffected by weather patterns

- Two wheeler sales growing but at a slower pace

-Accretion to forex reserves to the tune of $50 bn in last 3 months

- Exports are growing despite global headwinds

- Even If global economy slows more, India's external account will improve going ahead

- 2023-24 not expected to be a concern for India's external balances