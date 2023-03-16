Live News Today: Headline inflation has peaked in most economies and is now coming down, says CEA Nageswaran

Delhi | Leaders from like-minded opposition parties meet at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament pic.twitter.com/BMiR2nhPCl— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023
- Swiss investment giant Credit Suisse will be the next bank to collapse, American entrepreneur and author Robert Kiyosaki said amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. The SVB crisis marks the largest American banking failure since the 2008 Lehman Brothers crash.
- "The problem is the bond market, and my prediction, I called Lehman Brothers years ago, and I think the next bank to go is Credit Suisse," Kiyosaki stated. "Because the bond market is crashing."
- Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up its liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global financial crisis.
- Multiple structural changes and digitalisation-backed reform push will build foundation for sustained medium term growth of 6-7 percent
- Repaired bank balance sheets, double digit credit growth to emphasise healthy credit environment
- Strong thrust on public capex has started showing green shoots of crowding in private investment
- Growth outcome is not in our hand, it's a function of external environment and our efforts
- V Anantha Nageswaran said many high frequency indicators are showing India's tendency to expand and domestic conditions are conducive for an investment cycle recovery.
- Real interest rates are unlikely to be a dampener for credit growth
- Public sector capex has to take a step back after a point
- Strong fiscal commitment supports India's growth
- FY24 revenue buoyancy is likely at 1 or below 1
-Government debt sustainability is not a concern; positive growth and interest rate differential keeps governmentdebt sustainable
-Need 2-3 years of 10 percent nominal GDP growth
- Speaking at the Crisil seminar on 'Rider in the storm: Tracing India's growth in a volatile world', chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said headline inflation has peaked in most economies and is now coming down but there's uncertainty on how quickly inflation will come back down.
- India's headline inflation continues to eb sticky in 6% range. Impact on export growth may be felt for India
- Allowing some margins of safety in fiscal planning is necessary, he said
- Above normal temperatures in March have not materialised
- Wheat crop may be good despite El Nino if current range of temperatures continue
- Private consumption has been rising, have reached pre-pandemic level in most sectors. As private capex picks up, rebound In construction activity likely
- Crop will contribute to farm income rise if unaffected by weather patterns
- Two wheeler sales growing but at a slower pace
-Accretion to forex reserves to the tune of $50 bn in last 3 months
- Exports are growing despite global headwinds
- Even If global economy slows more, India's external account will improve going ahead
- 2023-24 not expected to be a concern for India's external balances
- Covid-19 numbers have risen in India amid a nationwide seasonal flu outbreak, raising concerns that a new Omicron variant may be triggering the spike. There has been a rise in Covid-19 positivity rates of greater than or equal to 10 percent in nine districts across the country, according to the latest weekly analysis of the incidence of viral infection across states.
- The Health Ministry has directed states to take a stock of hospital preparedness such as the availability of drugs and medical oxygen, and vaccination coverage against Covid and influenza.
- With a boost in tax revenue, the Delhi government's budget outlay for 2023-24, to be presented on March 21, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said. The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates.
- The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier.
Singapore’s ChangiAirport regained its title as the world’s best airport, after losing its long-held crown to Qatar for two years running during the height of pandemic travel restrictions.The Asian hub edged Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023.
- Lenskart has signed a definitive agreement to raise $500 million from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). The fundraise was done at a $4.2 billion valuation and will result in ADIA becoming one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart with a 10 percentstake.
- ADIA’s investment includes some secondary purchase of shares from some early backers of Lenskart. This comesat the height of the market slump as the Indian eyewear retailer bulks up its offerings and scales to international markets.
- US government charged Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese businessman, with leading a complex conspiracy to defraud Guo's online followers out of more than $1 billion. Authorities said Guo cheated thousands of followers since 2018 by promising "outsized" investment returns, but diverting much of their money to fund lavish lifestyles for himself and his family.
- The alleged improper purchases included a $37 million yacht, a 50,000 square-foot mansion in northern New Jersey, a $3.5 million Ferrari for Guo's son, a $62,000 TV, and two $36,000 mattresses, according to authorities.
Hundreds of travellers were stranded at Hong Kong airport after computer services broke down early morning today.The breakdown had affected departing passengers and services at the immigration hall. Computer systems serving airlines, primarily city flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways, went down at around 5 am.
- The US Senate confirmed former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as the country's next ambassador to India on March 15, filling the key diplomatic position that had been vacant for more than two years over concerns of mishandling a sexual harassment case during his time in office.
- Garcetti is President Joe Biden's close aide and his nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.