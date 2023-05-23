English
    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

    Rs 2,000 notes exchange live updates: All your queries answered

    Live news updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 announced that it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.

    The RBI says that these notes were issued after demonetisation to meet the currency supply needs at that time, and that these notes have reached the end of their life span.

      Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 23, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

      Cash sales at petrol pump surge to 90% as motorists rush to use Rs 2,000 notes:

      Cash transactions of fuel at petrol pumps using Rs 2,000 notes has sharply risen to nearly 90 percent of daily sales as motorists are using the high-value currency notes in nine out of 10 cases. Customers hand over Rs 2,000 notes even for purchases of Rs 100 or Rs 200, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has said.

      Retail petrol pump dealers have been asking customers to use the card or digital payment for fuel purchases.

      “We used to receive only 10 percent of our cash sales through Rs 2,000 notes, but now almost 90 percent of cash received at our outlets is in the form of Rs 2,000 notes only, and we have to deposit the same in banks on daily basis,” PTI quoted AIPDA as saying.

    • May 23, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

      Can Rs 2,000 banknotes be used for normal transactions?

      Yes. Members of the public can continue to use Rs 2000 banknotes for their transactions and also receive them in payment. However, they are encouraged to deposit and/or exchange these banknotes on or before September 30, 2023.

    • May 23, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

      Could rising currency in circulation be a reason for the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes?

      Despite the sharp rise in digital transactions, banknotes in circulation have been going up as a proportion of money supply. Perhaps a rapid rollout of the central bank digital currency may help. Read the full article.

    • May 23, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      Rs 2,000 banknote withdrawal:

      RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explains why Rs 2,000 notes were withdrawn: Rs 2,000 notes were primarily introduced to quickly replenish earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Das said. The Governor assured that the impact on the economy on account of the decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 note will be "very very marginal". The Rs 2,000 notes comprised just 10.8% of the total currency in circulation.

    • May 23, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      PM in Australia:

      "It was very interesting, it was actually exciting. The potential for our two countries is huge...In the last less than 5 years under Modi, your economy has grown to 3.5 trillion (USD) and the plan for the next 25 years is to grow to 32 trillion (USD). So, the growth recently is huge. The growth in future is going to be huge. Australia really needs to work harder to develop its relations with India..," says Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting after her meeting with PM Modi in Sydney, Australia.

    • May 23, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

      High-value currency withdrawal: Real estate experts see rise in land, secondary deals in cash:

      With the Reserve Bank of India announcing the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, people may now be looking at parking these notes either for purchasing land, primarily agricultural land, in the periphery or small towns or for buying residential stock from the secondary real estate market, according to real estate experts.

    • May 23, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      News flash:

      PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Georgina Hope Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Group, Roy Hill and S. Kidman & Co, in Sydney, to discuss India-Australia collaboration in mining and minerals sector: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

    • May 23, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

      PM in Australia: India stands as reliable partner, extends support to Pacific island nations

      :

      In an effort to strengthen India's presence in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted New Delhi as a dependable partner for Pacific island nations. He emphasized that during times of need, those who are considered trustworthy are not supporting the region, indirectly alluding to China. Modi expressed to the leaders of 14 Pacific Island nations at a summit that India is prepared to share its capabilities and experiences with the region without hesitation, demonstrating their unwavering support. At the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, Modi also introduced a comprehensive 12-point development program in areas such as healthcare, cyberspace, clean energy, water, and small and medium enterprises for the region. Acknowledging the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments, Modi assured the Pacific Island nations that India stood with them during challenging times. He conveyed that New Delhi respects their priorities and approaches cooperation based on human values, solidifying their trust and reliance on India.

    • May 23, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

      PM Modi addresses Australian press:

      India-Australia relations 'fundamentally transformed' since my last visit: PM Modi to Australian newspaper

    • May 23, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today on May 23, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

