Rs 2,000 notes exchange live updates: All your queries answered

May 23, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Cash transactions of fuel at petrol pumps using Rs 2,000 notes has sharply risen to nearly 90 percent of daily sales as motorists are using the high-value currency notes in nine out of 10 cases. Customers hand over Rs 2,000 notes even for purchases of Rs 100 or Rs 200, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) has said.

Retail petrol pump dealers have been asking customers to use the card or digital payment for fuel purchases.

“We used to receive only 10 percent of our cash sales through Rs 2,000 notes, but now almost 90 percent of cash received at our outlets is in the form of Rs 2,000 notes only, and we have to deposit the same in banks on daily basis,” PTI quoted AIPDA as saying.