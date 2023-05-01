Live news today: WFI chief Brij Bhushan ready to resign if wrestlers call off protests

May 01, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

Ludhiana gas leak | Residents recount horrors:



local Ram Murat, said his relative Saurav Goyal, 28, and his wife Triti Goyal, brother Gaurav Goyal were among those trapped in the gas leak along with his mother and eight-month-old boy. While the child is out of danger, the couple and the mother have died. Gaurav is in critical condition.

