Live news today: WFI chief Brij Bhushan ready to resign if wrestlers call off protests

Live news updates: The statement comes after days of refusing to resign
BJP to release manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today | What to expect?
It is expected that the manifesto will emphasise youth welfare measures, infrastructure development, and women empowerment. Pulling more voters and motivating first-time voters is also likely to be in focus. To that end, a special announcement for the youth and girl students who have passed class 12 is also anticipated.
Wrestlers protest against WFI chief:
Brij Bhushan 'Ready to Resign' if wrestlers call off protests. "After my resignation, if they go back and sleep peacefully, I am ready to do so," he said, after days of adamantly refusing to give up his post.
Ludhiana gas leak | Residents recount horrors:
local Ram Murat, said his relative Saurav Goyal, 28, and his wife Triti Goyal, brother Gaurav Goyal were among those trapped in the gas leak along with his mother and eight-month-old boy. While the child is out of danger, the couple and the mother have died. Gaurav is in critical condition.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today on May 1, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!