Live News: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

#WATCH | J&K: Encounter underway between terrorist and security personnel in Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/khfjR8KEWB
The ESCS “Mocha” lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 14th May 2023 over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal near lat 18.7N & long 91.5E. Its likely to cross between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) & Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of today. pic.twitter.com/PoXOP4ZMTv— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2023
Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire late Saturday, seeking to halt five days of intense fighting that killed 33 Palestinians, including at least 13 civilians. Two people in Israel were killed by rocket fire.
The Indian National Congress improved its vote share by more than four per cent across different regions of Karnataka. With this, its tally of seats went beyond 130-mark.
As Thailand prepares for elections on Sunday, young voters spearhead 'earth-shaking' calls for change in the military-dominated kingdom, reported CNN.
Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am (01:00 GMT) on Sunday and will conclude at 5 pm (10:00 GMT). About 52 million voters will choose members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide "freedom" protests on Sunday, after his brief arrest and detention last week triggered deadly unrest.
The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, Sameer Wankhede, who is accused of allegedly demanding₹25 crore as a bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Saturday alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot. Wankhede's statement came in response to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids raided his residence and other premises on Friday.
ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results will be declared today at 3 pm
A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola on Saturday. "Following the violent clashes in Akola, Section 144 has been imposed in the city," said Akola Collector Neema Arora.
"Violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute. Some vehicles have been damaged by the mob. The situation is now under control," reported ANI quoting Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge
“Money power has played a very important role,” Congress leader and candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Jagadish Shettar told ANI after his defeat in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.
Two Russian fighter jets and two military helicopters were shot down on Saturday close to the Ukrainian border, reported Sky News.
Bangladesh and Myanmar ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate ahead of a severe cyclone that’s set to hit the two nations on Sunday, potentially causing widespread destruction to one of the most vulnerable areas in the region.