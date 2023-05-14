Live News: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

May 14, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

As Thailand prepares for elections on Sunday, young voters spearhead 'earth-shaking' calls for change in the military-dominated kingdom, reported CNN.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am (01:00 GMT) on Sunday and will conclude at 5 pm (10:00 GMT). About 52 million voters will choose members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.