    May 14, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

    Live News: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

    Business and Political news: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide "freedom" protests on Sunday, after his brief arrest and detention last week triggered deadly unrest.

    Stay tuned for more business and political news updates.

    Live News: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests
      Imran Khan
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 14, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K:

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      IMD update on Cyclone Mocha:

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Israel and Islamic Jihad agree on cease-fire to end 5 days of fighting

      Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire late Saturday, seeking to halt five days of intense fighting that killed 33 Palestinians, including at least 13 civilians. Two people in Israel were killed by rocket fire.

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

      Congress sees 4% jump in vote share across region

      The Indian National Congress improved its vote share by more than four per cent across different regions of Karnataka. With this, its tally of seats went beyond 130-mark.

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

      Thailand elections today: Young voters call for change in military-dominated kingdom

      As Thailand prepares for elections on Sunday, young voters spearhead 'earth-shaking' calls for change in the military-dominated kingdom, reported CNN.

      Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am (01:00 GMT) on Sunday and will conclude at 5 pm (10:00 GMT). About 52 million voters will choose members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

      Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide "freedom" protests on Sunday, after his brief arrest and detention last week triggered deadly unrest.

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      'Punished for being patriot': Former NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on CBI raids

      The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, Sameer Wankhede, who is accused of allegedly demanding₹25 crore as a bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Saturday alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot. Wankhede's statement came in response to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids raided his residence and other premises on Friday.

    • May 14, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      ICSE, ISC results today

      ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results will be declared today at 3 pm

    • May 14, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Section 144 in Maharashtra's Akola after violent clashes: Report

      A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola on Saturday. "Following the violent clashes in Akola, Section 144 has been imposed in the city," said Akola Collector Neema Arora.

      "Violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute. Some vehicles have been damaged by the mob. The situation is now under control," reported ANI quoting Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge

    • May 14, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Jagadish Shettar's first reaction to Karnataka poll loss

      “Money power has played a very important role,” Congress leader and candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Jagadish Shettar told ANI after his defeat in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

    • May 14, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Four Russian military aircraft shot down near Ukraine

      Two Russian fighter jets and two military helicopters were shot down on Saturday close to the Ukrainian border, reported Sky News.

    • May 14, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

      Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as Cyclone Mocha approaches

      Bangladesh and Myanmar ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate ahead of a severe cyclone that’s set to hit the two nations on Sunday, potentially causing widespread destruction to one of the most vulnerable areas in the region.

