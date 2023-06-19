English
    Jun 19, 2023 / 09:44 am

    Live News: Multiple landslides in West Sikkim district damages 100 houses, sweeps away bridges

    The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away, th officials said.

    Stay tuned for all business and political news updates.

    • Live News: Multiple landslides in West Sikkim district damages 100 houses, sweeps away bridges
      An orange alert has been sounded for heavy rain and thunderstorms in northeast India for the next three days.
      
    • June 19, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to complete Ganga Expressway project by December 2024 so that devotees coming for 2025 Kumbh in Prayagraj can use it

    • June 19, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to complete Ganga Expressway project by December 2024 so that devotees coming for 2025 Kumbh in Prayagraj can use it

    • June 19, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      Tamil Nadu:

      Schools shut in various districts due to heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu

    • June 19, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Rainfall in Delhi-NCR leads to slower movement of traffic. Visuals from Mahipalpur in Delhi.

    • June 19, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Delhi Police detains 2 in connection with DU student stabbing

      - Two people apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the incident where a student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus yesterday, 18th June.

    • June 19, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

      Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits strikes Gulf of California

      - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

      - Mexico's civil defense office confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage in the areas where the earthquake was felt, but recommended boats and the nearby coastal population take precautions due to possible currents in ports.

      - The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

    • June 19, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      Due to the heavy rains and rain forecast, leave is declared for all the schools in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts for today: District Collector, Tiruvallur

    • June 19, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      Vande Bharat trial run between Bengaluru, Dharwad starts this morning

      - The trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru to Dharwad railway stations started earlier this morning.

      - The train left Bengaluru at 5:45 AM today.

    • June 19, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Vande Bharat trial run between Bengaluru, Dharwad starts this morning

      - The trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru to Dharwad railway stations started earlier this morning.

      - The train left Bengaluru at 5:45 AM today.

    • June 19, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

      Nearly 500 still missing after boat carrying migrants capsized in Greece

      In all, 104 survivors were rescued and 78 bodies retrieved, all on Wednesday after a deadly shipwreck off southwestern Greece. If the estimates of 700-750 migrants on board are accurate, more than 500 people are missing, and the chances that anyone else will be found alive are rapidly diminishing.

    • June 19, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

      5 people killed after bus, truck collided in Japan

      - At least five people died in the collision between a bus and a truck on a national road in a town of Japan's Hokkaido, on Sunday, The Japan Times reported.

      - Among the five were the drivers of both the bus and the truck as well as passengers on the bus.

      - The intercity highway bus was carrying 15 passengers and the driver from Sapporo to a hot spring resort in the city of Hakodate, according to its operator. All were taken to a hospital, according to The Japan Times.

    • June 19, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

      US Secretary of State meets Chinese diplomat

      - US Secretary of State Blinken meets top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing.

