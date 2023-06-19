Live News: Multiple landslides in West Sikkim district damages 100 houses, sweeps away bridges

June 19, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

- An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

- Mexico's civil defense office confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage in the areas where the earthquake was felt, but recommended boats and the nearby coastal population take precautions due to possible currents in ports.

- The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.