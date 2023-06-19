Live News: Multiple landslides in West Sikkim district damages 100 houses, sweeps away bridges

Stay tuned for all business and political news updates.poli
Schools shut in various districts due to heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu
#WATCH | Rainfall in Delhi-NCR leads to slower movement of traffic. Visuals from Mahipalpur in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vTCbYak0oW— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023
- Two people apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the incident where a student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus yesterday, 18th June.
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
- Mexico's civil defense office confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage in the areas where the earthquake was felt, but recommended boats and the nearby coastal population take precautions due to possible currents in ports.
- The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
- The trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru to Dharwad railway stations started earlier this morning.
- The train left Bengaluru at 5:45 AM today.
- The trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru to Dharwad railway stations started earlier this morning.
- The train left Bengaluru at 5:45 AM today.
In all, 104 survivors were rescued and 78 bodies retrieved, all on Wednesday after a deadly shipwreck off southwestern Greece. If the estimates of 700-750 migrants on board are accurate, more than 500 people are missing, and the chances that anyone else will be found alive are rapidly diminishing.
- At least five people died in the collision between a bus and a truck on a national road in a town of Japan's Hokkaido, on Sunday, The Japan Times reported.
- Among the five were the drivers of both the bus and the truck as well as passengers on the bus.
- The intercity highway bus was carrying 15 passengers and the driver from Sapporo to a hot spring resort in the city of Hakodate, according to its operator. All were taken to a hospital, according to The Japan Times.
- US Secretary of State Blinken meets top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing.