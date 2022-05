business LIVE: #MCAtDavos | Telangana Lifesciences Industry's Vision For 2030 Join Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor Live from Davos as she speaks to G V Prasad of Dr Reddy's, Mohammad Athar of PWC India, and KT Rama Rao, Urban Dvpt & IT Minister of Telangana as they discuss the Lifesciences Industry's vision of the state for 2030.