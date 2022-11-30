GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
LIVE: India Q2 GDP Falls To 6.3% As Base Effect Fades Away | Decoding GDP Numbers
Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
India's Q2 GDP more than halved to 6.3% in from the 13.5% which was reported in April - June. This is in line with expectations as a favourable base fades away with the pandemic receeding. But what do these numbers really mean? Watch to find out!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#BSE
#GDP
#live
#video
first published: Nov 30, 2022 06:15 pm