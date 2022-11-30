 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE: India Q2 GDP Falls To 6.3% As Base Effect Fades Away | Decoding GDP Numbers

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

India's Q2 GDP more than halved to 6.3% in from the 13.5% which was reported in April - June. This is in line with expectations as a favourable base fades away with the pandemic receeding. But what do these numbers really mean? Watch to find out!

first published: Nov 30, 2022 06:15 pm