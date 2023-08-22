LIVE: CaratLane Founder Mithun Sacheti on the glittering Rs 4,621 crore deal with Titan | Exclusive
CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti and his family sold their stake in online jewellery retailer CaratLane. Titan currently holds 71.09 percent of the total equity share capital of CaratLane on a fully diluted basis. According to regulatory filings, Titan has agreed to further buy 27.18 percent stake that will increase company’s stake in CaratLane to 98.28 percent. Catch Manisha Gupta in conversation with Mithun Sacheti on Moneycontrol.
August 22, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
