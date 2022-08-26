 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live: Sensex ends marginally higher; Tata steel, NTPC, L&T gain | Bajar Gupshup | August 26, 2022

Aug 26, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Sensex was up 0.10 percent and Nifty was up 0.21 percent. Small cap indices added 0.3 percent. Sectorally, capital goods, metal, power and PSU Bank indices added 1 percent each. Watch the video to catch more about today's market action.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 26, 2022 03:31 pm
