business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex and Nifty ended in the red | August 25, 2022 Indian equity markets ended lower as the street expects an aggressive rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Sensex dropped 310 points to end at 58,774 while the Nifty closed 0.47% down at 17,522. Selling was seen in the IT, auto, bank, pharma and FMCG stocks. Catch your daily wrap of markets with Yatin Mota