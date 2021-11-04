Live audio brings new challenges in terms of content moderation: Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison

Live group audio brings with itself a new set of challenges in terms of content moderation, Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Paul Davison said on November 3.

Clubhouse, which pioneered the social audio format last year, has faced intense criticism over moderation issues on its platform in its year-long history.

In recent months, several media reports have alleged the company's failure to moderate objectionable content on its platform including anti-Semitic speech, and racist and misogynist content. Another key issue of concern is the significant increase of explicit content/rooms on the platform.

"Live group audio is really different from other mediums since you don't know what people are going to say and what the content is going to be in advance. That presents a certain set of challenges" he said "Audio is so powerful since you have all of the inflection, tone and intonation without the anxiety of video, but you also have things like tone and microaggressions. "

To tackle this, Davison said one has to build out a very specific set of knowledge for that medium. "There's no silver bullet to deal with this issue. What makes audio special is that it has nuance, but that can also make enforcement trickier. Hence, we tend to bucket it into three different groups - policy, people, and product."

On the policy front, Clubhouse aims to make its guidelines available at several touchpoints and frequently update them based on new learnings they have and build up the internal playbooks to ensure the team enforces policies in a consistent way, Davison said.

The Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup has also witnessed rapid growth in its team this year, which was a big priority for the company. "Our team was eight or nine people at the beginning of the year, and it's about 85 right now. What we try to do is staff it with people who have worked on social platforms before and have experience dealing with speech and community issues but also understand how to live group audio is different from other mediums," Davison said.

This expansion includes the company's trust and safety team and its support teams to ensure they have coverage at sufficient volumes at the right hours and in dozens of languages across the world. However, he didn't disclose any specific details on this.

From a product perspective, Davison said they spend a lot of time building a mix of in-product features such as content tagging, preferences as well as the ability for users to specify what type of content they want to see and don't want to see. "We also spend a lot of time in internal tooling so that we can quickly and proactively detect things and have our trust and safety team take a quick look at them," he added.

Davison also noted that there is a broader issue of 'bad actors', who are always going to test the limits of the system, and one has to build a system that's durable to them.

With Clubhouse adding support for more languages on its app, Davison said they will have to take these measures not just in the native language that each person on their trust and safety team speaks but in dozens or hundreds of languages around the world.

As part of Clubhouse's new language experience, the social audio upstart will show in-app prompts, descriptions, topics, notifications and community guidelines in all the 13 new languages including five Indian languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on its Android app with iOS rollout expected soon.