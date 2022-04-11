 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Watch: As aluminium trades at three-week lows, is it the right time to invest in stocks related to the metal?

Moneycontrol Video
Apr 11, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

As prices slip below $3,300 per tonne, Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta explore if it's the right time to invest in aluminium stocks.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #aluminium #Aluminium Stocks #metals #video
first published: Apr 11, 2022 02:12 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.