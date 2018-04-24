Little known consumption names that stood out this earnings season

In our endeavor to spot stocks outside the scope of our current coverage, we have found a few companies that have delivered a stellar quarterly performance.

The three stocks we found depend on consumption for their revenue, either directly or indirectly. These are -- VST industries, GM Breweries and Muthoot Capital.

GM Breweries (Market Cap: Rs 1,521 crore)

GM Breweries, the single largest manufacturer of country liquor in Maharashtra, has once again reported a decent set of quarterly numbers, benefiting from lower raw material cost.

Cost of raw material, as a percentage of net sales, declined to 61 percent in the March quarter, as against 74 percent in in the same quarter last year and 64 percent in the December quarter this year. The decline was primarily due to a sharp decline in prices of molasses.

However, sequentially, the company's revenue growth declined too, and higher employee benefit cost capped the expansion of operating profit margin. The company's net profit would not have jumped as much as it did, had it not been for higher other income.

Going forward, other than the outlook for prices of molasses, the decision on including ENA (extra-neutral alcohol) under the ambit of GST would be a key thing to watch out for.

The decision could impact the company's margins because the liquor industry lies outside the purview of the GST network at the moment.

VST industries (Market Cap: Rs 4,692 crore)

VST Industries, a prominent player in the low-priced cigarettes segment (brands: Charms, Charminar, Kingston) posted a robust set of quarterly numbers this time around.

The company saw its revenue increase by 27 percent year-on-year in the March quarter on the back of higher leaf tobacco revenue, which nearly doubled over the period.

This compensated for the moderate 4 percent volume growth in the cigarettes segment. While the company's gross margin contracted sharply, coming in at 45 percent, as against 52 percent in the same quarter last year, its operating profit margin contracted just 20 bps due to lower other expenses.

Further, an improving product mix, wherein premium brands (Total and Edition) now contribute 20 percent to overall volumes, also supported margins.

In the medium term, revenue growth is expected to be driven by pricing and an improved product mix. Volume growth is expected to be in the low single digits.

Over the last couple of years, VST Industries' stock has outperformed market leader ITC as demand for lower-priced products increased in the light of higher tax incidence.

However, pure cigarette or tobacco plays like VST Industries are also more sensitive to adverse news flow on cigarette taxation than a diversified player like ITC would be.

Muthoot Capital Services (Market cap: Rs 1,519 crores)

Muthoot Capital, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, reported robust March quarter earnings, with its net profit nearly doubling year-on-year. The two wheeler-financing NBFC's strong performance was driven by a rise in disbursements and improved interest spreads.

The lender's net interest income (NII) increased by 60 percent year-on-year, as its asset book grew to Rs 2,238 crore, 56 percent higher than in the same quarter last year, and interest spreads improved on reduced cost of borrowing.

The NBFC earned a gross interest spread of around 15.4 percent in the quarter under review. Despite operating in the inherently-risky assets segment, where the resale value of used two wheelers is typically low, Muthoot has managed to keep asset quality under control.

The company's gross non-performing assets, as a percentage of total loans, declined to 4.6 percent as on March 31, as against 6.2 percent at the same time last year. However, loan loss provisions doubled compared to Q4FY17, because of a regulatory directive that required NBFCs to classify an asset as non-performing 90 days after a default, as against 120 days earlier.

All in all, the NBFC reported healthy earnings, with return on average assets (RoA) increasing 70 bps to 3.6 percent for FY18.

Muthoot’s capital position has improved significantly after the company raised Rs 165 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares in November, 2017.

Going forward, its ability to scale up its asset book, either through new products or further penetration into recently entered northern and eastern states, while keeping asset quality under check, will be the key factors driving profitability.

While pure consumption picks GM Breweries (trading at 20 times FY18 earnings) and VST Industries (trading at 26 times FY18 earnings) are trading at a discount to their respective sector leaders, Muthoot Capital is trading at a P/B multiple of 3.8 times FY18 earnings, which is towards the higher end of the financial services spectrum.

