Lithium find in J&K will help reduce cost of EVs, says Nitin Gadkari

Amritha Pillay
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Addressing the inaugural Moneycontrol Policy Next-The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said efforts were on the quickly start extracting the metal, which can reduce the cost of EVs in India

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at Moneycontrol Policy Next summit in New Delhi.

The lithium find in Jammu & Kashmir will help reduce the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) in India, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said at the inaugural Moneycontrol Policy Next-The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi on March 23.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said in February it found lithium deposits, in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the first time the metal which is a vital battery component has been found in India. About 5.9 million tonne (MT) of lithium inferred resources are believed to be a game-changer as India pushes for EVs to check pollution and its oil bill.

Gadkari said the country was looking to extract the metal as soon as possible.  “Currently importing 1200 tonnes of lithium every year, J&K find will help,” he added.

“We can reduce the cost of electric vehicles if our lithium will be available and we will be the number one manufacturing hub in the world,” Gadkari said, adding India could also look at the possibility of exports.