Listing on NSE Emerge will give us more creative freedom, says Bodhi Tree's Mautik Tolia

Production house Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd that recently entered capital markets through initial public offering (IPO) on NSE Emerge (SME Platform of the National Stock Exchange) is looking at three major changes that will take place in the wake of the listing.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said: "Entering the capital markets through IPO will give us the freedom to take creative decisions. It will help us access more funds and will also give us the freedom to develop our own IPs (intellectual properties)."

He said proceeds of the IPO will be used towards working capital and fund development. Tolia added that the IPO, which opened on October 9 and closed on October 13, was oversubscribed 1.7 times.

After a long time a production house has entered the capital markets.

Tolia said in 2000s when the entertainment industry was seeing an inflection point, production houses like Balaji Telefilms got listed and now the industry is seeing a similar turning point especially due to digital content.

Bodhi Tree which was incorporated in 2013 has so far produced more than 30 TV shows and over 1,000 hours of digital media content. The company in the last few months also managed to produce around 25 to 30 hours of content both on digital and on TV.

This is why Tolia believes that "the entertainment industry has the distinction of not only qualifying as a recession proof sector, but also as a sector with enormous growth potential".

He added that coronavirus-led lockdown did impact the entire entertainment industry in terms of production of shows getting halted and advertising spends reducing. However, he said content consumption on the other hand increased during the period.

He added that due to the pandemic, production budgets did see a drop and shooting of both TV shows and series were put on hold, but things are getting back to normal.

And this is why Tolia is confident about FY2o despite the COVID-19 pandemic impact, and expects to register similar profits as last financial year.

In FY19, Bodhi Tree registered consolidated revenue of Rs 27.45 crore and profits of Rs 3.6 crore.

As for the content pipeline in FY21, Tolia said they have enough shows for both digital and TV. He noted that production of many shows which were on halt due to coronavirus-led lockdown has restarted.