Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

List of tax defaulters to be published from Friday: Kiran Bedi

Bedi had said the government would publish the names of defaulters in newspapers and also announce them on FM radio channels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Continuing with the 'name and shame' approach, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the territorial government would publish from Friday a list of names of those who have defaulted on property tax.

In a whatsapp message to mediapersons here in this regard, Bedi said the list of defaulters was a follow-up of the 'mission recovery' the government launched a few days ago to collect the outstandings from different categories of power consumers.

She said she has held a joint meeting with officials of local administration department and also the president of the Puducherry Traders Association Shankar earlier in the day at Raj Nivas. It was decided at the meeting that the list of defaulters owing property tax to the local bodies be published from tomorrow, she said. Over Rs 15 crores as property tax were due to the municipal bodies, she said.

Bedi had said the government would publish the names of defaulters in newspapers and also announce them on FM radio channels.

Also, the Lieutenant Governor said that as against 15,000 shops in the union territory, only 3,000 shopowners were found to have trade licence. The rest would be covered through a special drive so that the revenue of local bodies would improve instead of depending on the government for grants, she added.

Review meetings would be held every month to ensure full coordination and improve financial position of the local bodies, she said.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 05:35 pm

#Business #India

