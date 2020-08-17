Liquor home delivery in West Bengal, Odisha: Flipkart partners with Hipbar

E-commerce major Flipkart has tied up with online platform Hipbar for home delivery of liquor in West Bengal and Odisha.

“We will run the category as we are specialists in the business,” Hipbar CEO and founder Prasanna Natarajan said, as quoted by The Times of India.

Natarajan said the services would be rolled out in a week in Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Rourkela.

Flipkart did not yet respond to a request for comment by The Times of India.

Hipbar, in which Diageo has a 26 percent stake, will deliver the liquor after customers place orders on Flipkart. Hipbar will collect the product from the retail outlets.

Apart from Diageo, Hipbar has tie-ups with Bira and Ab InBev and Brown Forman, which makes Jack Daniel's whiskey.

Hipbar has discussed a similar delivery model with other states, but the outcome is uncertain, Natarajan said.

Food delivery majors Swiggy and Zomato have already begun home-delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. E-commerce giant Amazon and online grocer BigBasket also received licenses to deliver alcohol in West Bengal.