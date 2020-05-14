App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquor home delivery in Maharashtra to start on May 15

Home delivery of liquor in the state to start from 10 am on May 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Home delivery of liquor in Maharashtra to start from 10 am on May 15. But, tipplers in Mumbai will have to wait.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Except 10 districts, which include Mumbai, Nagpur, and six districts in Marathwada, home delivery of liquor will begin in all other districts of the state.

Close

Also Read: Maharashtra: Excise department to start e-token system for liquor sale

related news

The state government, on May 13, allowed the home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

However, as the shop owners had sought some more time for preparation, the service will start from May 15, the government resolution (GR) issued by the state excise department said.

"The home delivery of liquor will commence from Friday across the state, where the shops are already opened in the non-containment zones. One shop owner cannot appoint more than 10 delivery persons and one delivery person cannot carry more than 24 bottles of permitted liquor in one time," the order said.

Providing relief to the consumers, the government also ordered that the shop owners not to charge over and above the MRP printed on the bottle.

The GR also made it clear that the online sale of liquor is an unwritten contract between the buyer and the seller, hence the state will not be party to any possible dispute between them.

"Despite the online sale, the liquor shops will have to adhere to the laid-down norms of physical distancing and sanitisation of its staff," the order said.

The government allowed home delivery of liquor in the wake of crowding outside liquor outlets when they opened early last week following relaxations in lockdown norms.

[With PTI inputs]

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:34 am

tags #coronavirus

