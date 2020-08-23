172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|liquor-companies-run-ads-on-ott-platforms-due-to-lack-of-advertising-regulations-report-5745271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquor companies run ads on OTT platforms due to lack of advertising regulations: Report

The OTT sector as of now does not have any specific advertising guidelines or restrictions for any content which is created as an original for OTT

Liquor brands are prohibited from displaying their ads on television and in print
Liquor brands are prohibited from displaying their ads on television and in print

Viewers of the England-Pakistan match were shown commercials for liquor brands during breaks on SonyLIV, a Livemint report said.

Liqour brands have taken to displaying ads on over-the-top (OTT) platforms since they are prohibited from displaying their ads on television and in print.

Diageo, is one such firm that utilised the viewership for the match to publicise its products. It showcased Hipster, its 180 ml pocket-size flasks which launched last year for scotch whiskey brands Black Dog, Black & White and Vat 69.

Close

According to the report, the ad displayed young consumers pouring whiskey from a flask to make a chilled drink on multiple occasions when the drink can be enjoyed, along with a disclaimer that stated it must not be shared with people below legal drinking age.

related news

Speaking to Livemint via email a company spokesperson said Diageo India works closely with OTT channels to agree on communication content and audience, in addition to following a strong set of self-regulatory practices.

"It is in accordance with the Diageo Marketing Code and Diageo Digital Guidelines, that guide for all communications that go out across any platform," the spokesperson added.

Sony Liv did not respond to Mint's queries.

According to Advertising industry watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), if the streaming platforms are running advertisements for product categories that may be legally prohibited from advertising, such as liquor, such matters are best examined and dealt with by the concerned regulators.

The OTT sector as of now does not have any specific advertising guidelines or restrictions for any content which is created as an original for OTT.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Diageo #India #SonyLiv

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.