App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Liquidity window for mutual funds induced confidence in system: SEBI

In view of the possible redemption pressure that the mutual fund industry may face after the abrupt winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the central bank announced a special liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds in April end.

PTI

A joint move by SEBI and RBI for liquidity window to the mutual funds has helped induce confidence in the system, though not much demand for the scheme was seen, the capital market regulator said on Saturday.

In view of the possible redemption pressure that the mutual fund industry may face after the abrupt winding up of six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the central bank announced a special liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds in April end.

"The move by SEBI & RBI jointly to extend a liquidity window to mutual funds helped build confidence in the system, though not much use was made of the window," an Indian Chamber of Commerce statement quoted SEBI whole-time director G Mahalingam as saying.

Close

No further details on this was shared.

related news

Mutual Funds need to be torchbearers of faith for the retail investor, he said.

Under the special liquidity scheme, the RBI will conduct repo (repurchase agreement) operations of 90-day tenor at a fixed repo rate of 4.40 percent for banks.

According to the RBI, banks can avail funds under this facility exclusively for meeting the liquidity requirements of "mutual fund" houses by extending loans and undertaking outright purchase of and/or repos against the collateral of investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers (CPs), debentures and certificates of deposit (CDs) held by the fund houses.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Business #liquidity #Market news #Mutual Funds #RBI #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact in Q1 less than what Infosys envisaged: Infosys CEO

COVID-19 impact in Q1 less than what Infosys envisaged: Infosys CEO

Coronavirus pandemic | With 5,318 new cases, Maharashtra breaks records of one-day spike

Coronavirus pandemic | With 5,318 new cases, Maharashtra breaks records of one-day spike

COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health Ministry Data

COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health Ministry Data

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.