Liquidity is not the problem in affordable housing, practicalities are: Munuswamy Anandan

Age is a mere number for this man, it appears.

At 60, he turns an entrepreneur. Eleven years since then, he has taken his venture to IPO (initial public offering). Aptus Value Housing Finance India, the company he established on his 60th birthday (January 26) in 2010, is a name to reckon with in the affordable housing space.

Founder Munuswamy Anandan is a simple man with a deep insight into the job at hand. A chartered accountant, he wrote his CV and attended an interview only once in his life. A veteran in the field of financial services, he was largely the brain behind the growth of a range of financial services under the Cholamandalam umbrella (1988 to 2008).

A former managing director of Cholamandalam Investments and Finance, Anandan was also the head of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a joint venture with Mitsui Sumitomo. And, he held board positions in various firms such as Equitas Micro Finance and Manappuram Finance.

Numbers speak for themselves – 200 branches, 2,000 employees and a loan book of Rs 5,000 crore. Anandan is a quiet doer. After a Rs 2,850 crore public issue a few months ago – comprising secondary sale worth Rs 2,350 crore and primary sales to the tune of Rs 500 crore – Anandan’s stake stands diluted to 25 percent. In a candid discussion with Moneycontrol, Anandan acknowledges that the government has done well for the affordable housing sector.

“The government has been generally positive and supportive of the affordable housing sector,” he says. But he feels more needs to be done, especially for the self-employed.

For salaried, there are a dime a dozen firms to provide loan assistance on the back of their pay slips. For the self-employed, however, the problem is different. In the absence of a verifiable document, there is a sense of hesitancy—nay a mental block—on the part of housing finance firms to lend. “It is this informal segment that requires help,” he feels.

In his view, the lower middle-class and low-income people deserve a house more than the others. “The growth (in terms of lending) is much higher in this segment,” he reasons. If one were to go by his assessment, this segment grows at around 25 to 30 percent.

There is a dichotomy, however. While the government wants lending to the affordable housing segment stepped up substantially, there are practical roadblocks. It is not enough if the Budget charts out its intention. It should attempt to clear the cobwebs in implementing them. For instance, the treatment of premium paid towards credit shield insurance (for home loans) has remained an irritant for many home-loan firms.

Often, premium for credit shield insurance ranges between four to five percent of the total home loan. This portion of the loan, according to Anandan, is treated as a `non home loan’. This constrains home finance firms while seeking refinance facilities.

Home finance firms have also been barred from levying any pre-closure charge if a customer chooses to discharge the loan mid-way. The problem here, according to Anandan, is that the home finance firms invest time and money carrying out due diligence for extending longer-tenor home loans. In the absence of a pre-closure penalty, intermediaries (such as brokers who arrange for home loans) would have a field day. “This doesn’t augur well for a healthy growth of the housing finance industry,” he said.

Budget intentions are one thing. The actual implementation is quite another. Industry leading lights in the home finance field are expecting the finance ministry to address these issues. Should that be in the form of advisory in the Budget or should it be through transparent Budget guidelines? The fact of the matter, according to Anandan, is that the Budget has to appreciate the ground reality and articulate a suitable remedy.

Regulatory drag

The regulatory arm, the Reserve Bank of India, too, hasn’t been helpful in advancing the cause of affordable housing, he feels. The revised definition for NPAs (non-performing assets) has put the affordable housing finance firms in an acute predicament. “This is not the time to tighten rules, especially since the people are trying to come out of the Covid,” he says.

Constant regulatory insertions, he feels, have burdened the affordable-housing finance firms in different ways. The regulatory changes have a huge bearing on refinancing and credit score, much to the discomfort of the lending firms and their clients alike, according to him.

Thus far, housing finance firms have been under the regulations of National Housing Bank (NHB). Now, they have been brought under the ambit of the Reserve Bank of India, too. “Perhaps, the RBI wants NHB to just do the refinance,” Anandan says. The multiplicity of regulatory agencies, according to him, has made the compliance cumbersome and costly as well. “There is confusion. What part of the regulation belongs to NHB and what part to RBI is not clear,” he says.

The housing finance field, according to him, has more than returned to normal and is picking up well. To him, liquidity isn’t an issue. More than anything else, regulatory irritants are a major speed-breaker for the sector.