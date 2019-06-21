App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Liquidity continues to be the biggest issue for economy, says Centrum Broking’s Nischal Maheshwari

Speaking about midcap stocks, Maheshwari said, "There are spaces within the NBFC which one can approach especially which have got a good demand outlook such as construction.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of Institutional Equities & Advisory at Centrum Broking, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Friday, said that liquidity still remains to be the biggest issue for the economy.

“As far as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are concerned, I think we are still midway and that still needs to get sorted out," said Maheshwari.

“I am not worried about the banks’ asset quality. I am more worried about the NBFC asset quality because banks have got limited exposure as far as real estate is concerned. It’s the NBFCs which have huge exposure and given that they have a much smaller book and that is a bigger concern for them,” he added.

Speaking on midcap stocks, Maheshwari said, “There are spaces within the NBFC which one can approach especially which have got a good demand outlook and one of the spaces that can be looked at is construction."

According to him, EPC companies will be using cement. Therefore, cement is another space to look at.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:18 pm

