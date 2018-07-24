App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquid gold: In Rajasthan, cow urine in high demand, selling costlier than milk

Cow urine is used in organic farming as an alternative to pesticides. It is also used by people for medicinal purposes and religious rituals

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dairy farmers now have one more stream of revenue - cow urine. Farmers are using it extensively in organic farming and religious rituals and now it is selling at up to Rs 30 a litre in the wholesale market. In comparison, cow milk fetches farmers between Rs 22 and Rs 25 for a litre.

Farmers’ earnings have increased up to 30% as they have started to sell cow urine, The Economic Times reported. High demand for the product means farmers are selling urine of high breed cows, such as Gir and Tharparkar, at Rs 15-Rs 30 per litre.

Cow urine is used in organic farming as an alternative to pesticides. It is also used by people for medicinal purposes and religious rituals like 'yagna' and 'anchgavyam' during 'janaau' ceremony.

However, the profits are coming at a cost. Farmers have to stay awake at nights to make sure that urine is collected without being spoiled.

The urine is further sold by traders at Rs 30 to Rs 50 per litre in retail markets.  "I sell one litre of cow urine between Rs 30 and Rs 50. The demand for urine is high among organic farmers who use it as pesticides,” the report quotes Om Prakash Meena, a milk trader in Jaipur.

Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur is one of the large buyer of cow urine. It purchases about 300-500 litres of cow urine every month for organic farming. It costs the University about Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #Business #India #Rajasthan

