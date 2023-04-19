 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LinkedIn’s top companies are looking for these skills

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

A vast majority of the companies - 10 out of 25 companies are from the financial services/ banking/ fintech space including companies such as Macquarie Group, HDFC Bank, Mastercard and Yubi.

Tata Consultancy Services has emerged as the top company this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley.

LinkedIn data reveals that the in-demand skills that the ‘top companies’ are looking for in the technology sector include artificial intelligence (ai), robotics, electronics, software testing and computer security.

Companies in the financial sector are looking for skills such as commercial banking, financial accounting and growth strategies. there is also a growing demand for industrial design and game development skill sets. partner development and inside sales skills among gaming and edutech companies.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the top company this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley. there has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil & gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming featuring in this year’s list.

