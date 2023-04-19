LinkedIn’s top companies are looking for these skills

Tata Consultancy Services has emerged as the top company this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley.

LinkedIn data reveals that the in-demand skills that the ‘top companies’ are looking for in the technology sector include artificial intelligence (ai), robotics, electronics, software testing and computer security.

Companies in the financial sector are looking for skills such as commercial banking, financial accounting and growth strategies. there is also a growing demand for industrial design and game development skill sets. partner development and inside sales skills among gaming and edutech companies.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the top company this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley. there has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil & gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming featuring in this year’s list.

A vast majority of the companies - 10 out of 25 companies are from the financial services/ banking/ fintech space including companies such as Macquarie Group, HDFC Bank, Mastercard and Yubi.

LinkedIn leveraged its platform data to rank companies based on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression such as the ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

Some of the largest job functions that these ‘top companies’ are investing in include Engineering, Consulting, Product Management, Business Development, Sales, Customer Success, Design, Finance and Operations.

Bengaluru leads as the top location where these ‘top companies’ are based and looking to hire talent, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune.