LinkedIn to add 'stay-at-home mom' as job title

LinkedIn announced some new features - Cover Story, Creator Mode, Pronoun Fields, and Service Pages.

LinkedIn will add stay-at-home mom' and other job titles to enable parents and caretakers to describe their gaps in employment more accurately, Fortune has reported.

The professional networking platform is also eliminating the requirement to link a resume entry with a company, the report said.

"I wholeheartedly agree that we need to normalize employment gaps on the profile to help reframe hiring conversations," Bef Ayenew, director of engineering at LinkedIn, told Fortune.

In the coming months, LinkedIn will implement other changes, such as letting users specify the type of hiatus they've taken, including "parental leave," "family care leave," or "sabbatical", the report said.

Users can now specify their pronouns in a field that will be enabled at the top of the Profile, near the user's name.

"70 percent of job seekers believe it's important that recruiters and hiring managers know their gender pronouns, and 72 percent of hiring managers agree and believe it shows respect," the platform said in the post.

Ayenew told Fortune that the profile changes announced are "a stopgap solution," while the Microsoft-owned platform continues working on a more comprehensive overhaul of its digital resumes.

He said implementing these changes to LinkedIn's profiles "has taken more time than we would like" due to the degree of changes required in the technology design.