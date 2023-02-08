LinkedIn crosses 100 million members milestone in India

(Representative image)

Professional network LinkedIn on Wednesday announced that it has crossed 100 million members in India.

With a jump of 56 per cent growth in its member base over the last three years, India has solidified its position as the second largest market for LinkedIn globally, it said.

The largest share of members in India are from software and IT, followed by manufacturing, corporate services (consulting, accounting, and HR), finance, and education industries.

"This steady surge in membership shows how LinkedIn has become an essential platform for professionals in India to connect, learn, grow, and get hired over the course of their careers," it said in a statement.