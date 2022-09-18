English
    LinkedIn co-founder, Elon Musk's close friend, reveals his initial reaction to Twitter deal

    Twitter and Elon Musk are presently locked in a legal battle over his attempts to back out of a $44 billion acquisition deal.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 18, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

    Elon Musk's longtime friend Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, has revealed he was concerned after learning that the Tesla boss was planning to buy Twitter.

    In a episode of the How It Happened podcast hosted by Axios, Reid Hoffman, who has been associated with Elon Musk since the early days of Paypal, said his reaction to the Twitter sale announcement was similar to the one most people had.

    "It was like 'Oh my God, another huge problem,'" Hoffman said. "He's (Musk is) already dealing with a large number."

    The LinkedIn co-founder said he texted his friend right away: "Okay, this is a big deal," he told Musk.

    At the same time, Hoffman expressed faith in Musk's leadership, describing his ability to get through tough situations as "kind of death defying".

    Axios' How it Happened podcast is running in its fifth season. It will delve into the Elon Musk-Twitter tussle, featuring conversations with those privy of the developments.

    Many of Musk's friends, who refused to be identified on the podcast, said they had told him not to go ahead with the Twitter sale.

    Their concerns seem valid now, considering how the deal has hit a roadblock. Musk is trying to back out of the $44 billion agreement claiming Twitter misled him about key data-- the number of spam accounts on its platform.

    Twitter has taken him to Delaware court in an effort to make him honour the deal. The five-day trial in the matter is set to begin on October 17, news agency AFP reported.
