Lingerie retailer Zivame plans $50m fundraising: Report

Women's lingerie retailer Zivame is said to have begun talks with private equity firms to raise $50 million (the equivalent of Rs 350 crore). The transaction will value Zivame at $200 million (about Rs 1,400 crore), reports The Economic Times.

Zodius Capital is the company’s largest stakeholder, owning 60 percent of the company. Unilazer Ventures, promoted by Ronnie Screwvala, and Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional hold the remaining stake.

The new investor will buy a portion of the stake held by Unilazer and Khazanah, the report said. "About 20-25 percent stake is to be diluted in Zivame at a valuation of $200 million through a primary and secondary transaction," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Zivame plans to use the proposed fundraising to expand the number of stores to 60 from 35 in FY20, the report said.

"The intimate wear market in India is witnessing a rapid growth on the back of strong underlying macro tailwinds. Today only six percent of the 40 million online women shoppers buy lingerie online. Significant upswing is also expected from the base of online shoppers itself increasing to 130 million by 2025 from 40 million,” Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame told the publication. Jain, however, did not comment on the fundraising.

In 2015, the lingerie retailer had raised $40 million (Rs 250 crore) from Zodius Capital and Khazanah in a Series C funding round, valuing the company at $100 million.

It had bought the entire stake held by Kalaari Capital and IDG Ventures India, who were early investors in Zivame.