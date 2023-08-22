Linde India surges 15x from Covid-19 lows, hits 52-week high

Linde India is a global industrial gases and engineering company that manufactures and distributes oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon and other speciality gas mixtures

Shares of Linde India gained more than 9 percent on August 22 to hit an all-time high of Rs 5,765.75. Since its Covid-19 low of Rs 378 on March 24, 2020, the stock has surged 15 times.

Why the rally

The company said that it expects healthy growth from the healthcare sector and that it expects consolidation, productivity improvement and expansion in the steel sector. The given factors are likely to drive gas demand, hence improving opportunities for the company.

Growth projections

Among priorities, the company has listed the fast-growing pharmaceutical market, demands from chemicals and paints, railways and defence, as well as mobile fill at construction sites. It is also aiming for merger & acquisition opportunities in the bulk segment.

About the company

It also manufactures welding electrodes, rods, fluxes, gas and electric welding equipment along with liquid oxygen explosives.

The company was known as BOC India until 2013. After that, Linde Plc took over and renamed it Linde India. However, BOC still has a 75 percent shareholding and continues to be a promoter.

Linde India reported a revenue of Rs 721 crore and its net profit stood flat at Rs 99 crore for the first quarter of FY24.

Demand drivers

The company said that it is expecting healthy growth from the healthcare sector and it expects consolidation, productivity improvement and expansion in the steel sector, according to a report by CNBC TV-18.

All these factors are likely to drive the demand for gas, thereby improving opportunities for the company.

Linde India has delivered positive annual returns in seven out of the last eight years. The only year it delivered negative returns in the last eight years was 2019 and that drop was around 3 percent.