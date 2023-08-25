Linde India awarded 'Letter of Acceptance' for cryogenic oxygen plant from SAIL

Linde India Ltd.

Linde India on August 25 announced that it has been awarded a 'Letter of Acceptance' by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for the installation of a cryogenic oxygen plant.

The plant of 1,000 tonnes per day capacity will be installed on construct, operate and maintain (COM) basis for 20 years from the date of commissioning of the plant and ancillary facilities with provision of renewal for a further period of 5 years on mutual agreement basis at the SAIL's plant located in Rourkela, the company said in a release to the exchanges.

At the closing of trading on August 25, shares of Linde India were trading at Rs 5,851.15, up 1 percent, from its previous day close. Since its Covid-19 low of Rs 378 on March 24, 2020, the stock has surged 16 times.

Linde India manufactures and distributes oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon and other speciality gas mixtures. It also manufactures welding electrodes, rods, fluxes, gas and electric welding equipment along with liquid oxygen explosives.

