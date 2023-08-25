English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Linde India awarded 'Letter of Acceptance' for cryogenic oxygen plant from SAIL

    This is to be considered in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
    Linde India Ltd.

    Linde India Ltd.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Linde India on August 25 announced that it has been awarded a 'Letter of Acceptance' by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for the installation of a  cryogenic oxygen plant.

    The plant of 1,000 tonnes per day capacity will be installed on construct, operate and maintain (COM) basis for 20 years from the date of commissioning of the plant and ancillary facilities with provision of renewal for a further period of 5 years on mutual agreement basis at the SAIL's plant located in Rourkela, the company said in a release to the exchanges.

    At the closing of trading on August 25, shares of Linde India were trading at Rs 5,851.15, up 1 percent, from its previous day close. Since its Covid-19 low of Rs 378 on March 24, 2020, the stock has surged 16 times.

    Linde India manufactures and distributes oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon and other speciality gas mixtures. It also manufactures welding electrodes, rods, fluxes, gas and electric welding equipment along with liquid oxygen explosives.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Linde India #SAIL
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 06:30 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!