Like the Soviet Union; Communist China will end up on the ash heap of history: Nikki Haley

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Nikki Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Indian-origin Republican leader Nikki Haley on Wednesday asserted that like the erstwhile Soviet Union, Communist China will also end up on the "ash heap of history," as she issued a stern warning to Beijing in her first public appearance as a White House hopeful.

Addressing her enthusiastic supporters at a well-attended event in Charleston in the coastal city of South Carolina, Haley said: "In this America, the Armed Forces of the United States will be stronger and more capable than ever. A strong military doesn't start wars. A strong military prevents wars!"

"We'll stand with our allies from Israel to Ukraine and stand up to our enemies in Iran and Russia. And in the America I see, Communist China won't just lose. Like the Soviet Union before it, Communist China will end up on the ash heap of history!" she said, as she formally launched her 2024 presidential campaign.