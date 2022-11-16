 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lighthouse India Fund offloads shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 525 crore

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 525.39 crore.

Lighthouse India Fund III on Wednesday offloaded shares of Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 525 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lighthouse India Fund III, an affiliate of Lighthouse Advisors, sold 3 crore shares of the company.

However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

On Wednesday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 3.91 per cent lower at Rs 184.50 on BSE.

In a separate transaction, Sion Investment Holdings Pte sold shares of CMS Info systems for Rs 100 crore.