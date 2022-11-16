English
    Lighthouse India Fund offloads shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 525 crore

    PTI
    November 16, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

    Lighthouse India Fund III on Wednesday offloaded shares of Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 525 crore through open market transactions.

    According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lighthouse India Fund III, an affiliate of Lighthouse Advisors, sold 3 crore shares of the company.

    The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 525.39 crore.

    However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

    On Wednesday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 3.91 per cent lower at Rs 184.50 on BSE.

    In a separate transaction, Sion Investment Holdings Pte sold shares of CMS Info systems for Rs 100 crore.

    Sion Investment Holdings Pte offloaded 30,01,100 shares at an average price of Rs 333.05 per scrip, taking the transaction value to Rs 99.95 crore, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

    Meanwhile, SmallCap World Fund acquired the shares of the company at the same price.

    CMS Info Systems' shares closed 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 333.05 on NSE.
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:37 pm