Lightbox Ventures raises $178 million from third India fund: Report

Venture capital (VC) firm Lightbox Ventures LLC raised $178 million in its third fund, aiming to touch $200 million by the end of 2018, Livemint reported. The company has so far raised two India-focused funds and backs startups such as Furlenco, Faasos, Embibe and Droom.

The Lightbox fund-raise, its largest till date, hints at positivity for India’s startup ecosystem which has seen big-ticket deals such as Walmart’s recent acquisition of Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart and Warren Buffett’s investment in Paytm. Large global and domestic investors like SoftBank Group, Tencent Holdings and Alibaba too have pumped in massive investments in growing Indian businesses.

Partner at Lightbox Ventures, Sandeep Murthy told Livemint that the company will adopt its old approach towards investing, where they will back around 10 startups in their early stages.

“We’ve largely stuck with the same ideas and the approach that we used in our previous funds: the fact that less is more. We believe in getting deeper into a handful of strong businesses, rather than invest in a broad number of companies,” Murthy told the paper.

He added that this time, the company raised more capital because they want to help startups expand their business more easily.

Lightbox used its first-ever fund in India to buy out six portfolio companies that Murthy had invested in before when he was with Kleiner Perkins and Sherpalo Ventures. In October 2014, Lightbox bagged Rs 600 crore in its second India-focused fund. In late 2016, the firm raised an additional $54 million to back its portfolio startups.

Murthy said that there is a good chance that many startups that a venture capital firm invests in will fail. “We believe that we don’t have to fail often. What we want to do is just back a handful of companies with sound businesses—like we’ve done in the past,” he said.

Funding environment in India has witnessed growth since 2016-17 when it had dried up. This year, many large and mid-sized venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners and Matrix Partners have raised new funds.